Heritage's Casey Kolkman Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 4

Indianapolis – Casey Kolkman of Heritage High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Kolkman was nominated and selected for the award after his Patriots improved to 3-1 with a hard-fought win over Class 1A No.3 South Adams 28-27. It was the Pats first win over the Starfires (3-1) since 2015.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 4:
Region 1: Kirk Kennedy, Kankakee Valley
Region 2: Matt Thacker, Fairfield
Region 4: Ron Shaffer, Rochester
Region 5: Mike Wilhelm, Yorktown
Region 6: Tim Herrin, Terre Haute South
Region 7: Will Patterson, Lawrence Central
Region 8: Darrin Fisher, Whiteland
Region 9: Nick Hart, Gibson Southern
Region 10: Jeremy Lowery, West Washington
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.