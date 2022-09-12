Heritage's Casey Kolkman Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 4

Casey Kolkman of Heritage High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Sep 12, 2022 at 02:59 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
COW-22_Colts_revbg

Indianapolis – Casey Kolkman of Heritage High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Kolkman was nominated and selected for the award after his Patriots improved to 3-1 with a hard-fought win over Class 1A No.3 South Adams 28-27. It was the Pats first win over the Starfires (3-1) since 2015.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 4:

Region 1: Kirk Kennedy, Kankakee Valley

Region 2: Matt Thacker, Fairfield

Region 4: Ron Shaffer, Rochester

Region 5: Mike Wilhelm, Yorktown

Region 6: Tim Herrin, Terre Haute South

Region 7: Will Patterson, Lawrence Central

Region 8: Darrin Fisher, Whiteland

Region 9: Nick Hart, Gibson Southern

Region 10: Jeremy Lowery, West Washington

This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance.  The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

Related Content

news

Brownsburg's Jayden and J.T. Whitaker Have Proven To Be A Winning Combination

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Three

news

John Glenn's John Barron Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 3

John Barron of John Glenn High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

Evansville Mater Dei's Mason Wunderlich Has Passed All His Tests

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two

news

Brownsburg's John Hart Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 2

John Hart of Brownsburg High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

Winning is twice as fun for Andrean's Drayk Bowen

Being able to compete at a championship level didn't happen overnight for Drayk Bowen.

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

news

North Miami's Joe Grant Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 1

Joe Grant of North Miami High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES – WEEK ONE

news

Hall of Famer George Gilbert Reflects on Life and Death

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising