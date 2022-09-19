Hamilton Southeastern's Mike Kelly Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Indianapolis – Mike Kelly of Hamilton Southeastern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Kelly was nominated and selected for the award after his Royals earned a 26-21 road win at No. 8 Westfield. The Royals are off to their best start since 2008.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:
Region 1: Cody French, Calumet
Region 2: Nate Andrews, Northwood
Region 3: Jason Doerffler, Leo
Region 4: Blake Betzner, Carroll (Flora)
Region 5: Pete Gast, Alexandria
Region 6: Jason Ward, Tri-West
Region 7: Ott Hurrle, Scecina Memorial
Region 9: Bret Szabo, Tecumseh
Region 10: Daniel McDonald, Providence
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.