Official NFL Germany Colts Fan Packages: Game tickets, hotel accommodations, gameday transportation and more!

Enjoy an all-access, all-inclusive weekend featuring premium seating for the game, deluxe accommodations in the heart of Frankfurt, VIP fan events and curated tours.

Sep 09, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Your Colts are flying to Frankfurt to battle New England on November 12 as part of the NFL International Games -- and a limited number of ticket packages are now available!

Only On Location, the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, has you covered from the moment you touch down. Enjoy all-access, all-inclusive weekends featuring premium seating for the game, deluxe accommodations in the heart of Frankfurt, VIP fan events and curated tours.

Don't miss your chance at an unforgettable experience abroad!

VIEW ALL THE OFFICIAL INDIANAPOLIS COLTS FAN PACKAGES

---

TICKET + PREGAME EXPERIENCE

  • Sunday, November 12th
  • Deutsche Bank Park
  • Official NFL International Game Ticket
  • Pregame Hospitality
  • Deluxe Game Day Transportation
  • Starting at $1,040/pp - VIEW PACKAGE

---

LAND ONLY FRANKFURT EXPERIENCE

  • Radisson Blu Frankfurt
  • (4) Nights (November 9-13)
  • Official NFL International Game Ticket
  • Deluxe Gameday Transportation
  • Colts Pre-Game Hospitality
  • And more!
  • Starting at $2,645/pp - VIEW PACKAGE

---

AIR + LAND FRANKFURT EXPERIENCE

  • Roundtrip Airfare from IND to FRA
  • Radisson Blue Frankfurt
  • (4) Nights (November 9 - 13)
  • Official NFL International Game Ticket
  • Deluxe Gameday Transportation
  • Colts Pre-game Hospitality
  • And more!
  • Starting at $4,095/pp - VIEW PACKAGE

---

MORE COLTS TICKET PACKAGES

FAMILY FOUR PACK

Grab the whole crew and join us for family fun at Lucas Oil Stadium. Get 4 tickets + $25 concession credit for $160! Available for Colts vs. Rams and Colts vs. Texans. BUY NOW

BLUE'S PREGAME SHOW FEATURING THE WHEEL OF CHAOS

A crazy time with the craziest Mascot in the NFL… who knows what The Wheel of Chaos will bring! Get a ticket to the game + access to the best pregame show on the planet + an autographed copy of Blue's own book, all for just $55! Available for Colts vs. Titans and Colts vs. Buccaneers. BUY NOW

COLTS BEER BLITZ, PRESENTED BY ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Join Colts Nation for a day full of beer and football before the Colts take on the Saints! Participating breweries include Sun King Brewing, St. Joseph Brewery, Four Day Ray Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, MashCraft Brewing and more to be announced. Available for Colts vs. Saints. BUY NOW

FAITH AND FOOTBALL

The Colts Faith and Football experience is a day filled with football, faith, and fun! It includes faith-based testimonials from players, coaches, and cheerleaders, post-game field access for photos, and autograph cards. Available for Colts vs. Titans. BUY NOW

COLTS FLEX PLANS, PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT

Build your own custom plan and receive a complimentary Colts beer stein! Customize your plan by handpicking the games you want to attend. Benefits include: limited edition Colts beer stein, discount off of single game pricing, priority access to 2024 Season Tickets and playoff tickets, and Dedicated Account Manager. LEARN MORE

