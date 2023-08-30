General manager Chris Ballard expresses optimism about 'young' cornerback group

In Ballard's press conference on Wednesday evening, he made a point to spotlight the Colts' cornerbacks and their 'really good upside'.

Aug 30, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Ballard

The Colts kept six cornerbacks initial 53-man roster: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore II.

Among them was not fifth-round pick Darius Rush, who was waived and claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

When asked about the decision to cut Rush, general manager Chris Ballard initially responded with two words: Jaylon Jones.

While Ballard admitted he was skeptical of taking Jones in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft, he was ultimately convinced by area scout Anthony Coughlan to bring him in.

"Anthony Coughlan fought like a dog for us to take [him]," Ballard said. "I'm not going to sit here and lie to you, I had my doubts, but Anthony pressed and pressed and we took him. And Anthony was right."

Now a believer after seeing what he could do on both defense and special teams throughout training camp and the preseason, Ballard finds himself a fan of Jones too.

"This kid is going to be good, like really freaking good," Ballard said.

Jones is one of three cornerbacks on the team that have not started an NFL game.

Despite their overall inexperience, Ballard said that had not stopped the group from turning heads at training camp.

"I mean Kenny Moore [II] we think has had a great camp," Ballard said. "Tony Brown. Let me make this known, I love Tony Brown. That dude competes, he's a great teammate, he's all-in. Then you have [Darrell] Baker. You have Dallis [Flowers]. I mean all these guys who have all come in and played really good football, have really good upside and they're all young."

Even after only seeing Brents, the Colts' second-round pick in a limited capacity due to injuries, Ballard said he has seen enough to recognize his potential.

"I do want to talk about JuJu because I think the upside is really high," Ballard said. "He missed the spring with a wrist [injury] and then he had a hamstring early. So, it's been a little bit slow here. But the two weeks he was in - we're excited about it. He kind of had a little tweak again. So, we're trying to get our head around making sure we got him right for the long haul."

