Gavin Adams fuels Bloomington South's post-season run

Even to this day, Gavin Adams still gets a few butterflies in his stomach before every football game.

However, it's nothing like the time when the Bloomington South High running back was forced into action in a varsity contest as a sophomore.

Injuries to starters Che Hogue and Ben Morrison forced the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Adams to be the main man out of the backfield in the Panthers' regional contest at New Albany.

"I was pretty nervous going into that game, but I was also excited and knew that it was a great opportunity for me to see what it takes to play at the varsity level," recalled Adams. "My brother (linebacker Will Adams) was a senior at the time of that game, and him, along with all of my friends, who were also seniors, supported me throughout that game and gave me more confidence. That game gave me a lot of confidence going into the next year."

Although Bloomington South came up on the short end of a 33-14 decision to the Bulldogs on November 12, 2021, Adams proved his worth by accumulating 124 yards on the ground with two touchdowns on 27 carries.

His hard work and determination paid off last fall as he ran 173 times for 1,067 yards with 14 touchdowns and caught five passes for 58 yards with another score to earn all-Conference Indiana accolades and lead Bloomington South to a Class 5A sectional crown.

"My running back coach, Coach (Justin) Beyers, has turned me into a very physical back and taught me everything I need to know to play the running back position," explained Adams. "Now that I'm a senior, I still get a little nervous before games, but I know that my team and I have the ability to win any game we play. Because of how my brother's older class supported me, I learned the importance of supporting younger players that might have nerves."

Gavin didn't show any signs of anxiety on November 12 by carrying the ball 29 times for 118 yards with three touchdowns to help the No. 3 Panthers (11-1) claim their first Class 5A regional title since 2019 with a 42-21 decision over Evansville North.

"These awards are great and they build my confidence by telling me that I have been able to play at a high level," said Adams, who has 219 carries for 1,270 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 receptions for 111 yards with one score. "As a running back, I consider these awards really to be an indication of the team's hard work and success. It tells me that we have put in the work necessary to beat these teams later in the season."

His passion on the gridiron is due in large part to his father, Patrick Adams.

"My dad has been a big football guy his whole life, so I learned about football at a very young age and fell in love with it immediately," Gavin Adams recalled. "I started playing flag football in the first grade and then put on the pads when I was 11 years old. My dad taught me the importance of being physical and fighting until the whistle, which is a big part of my game now."

Staying in good, physical shape has also paid dividends for Gavin.

"The most important part of my off-season is getting in the weight room," explained Adams. "The amount of time we spend in the weight room is what allows us to continue to get push on the offensive line and control the games in the fourth quarter. Last year, I suffered an ankle injury, which I ended up needing surgery on, so most of my off-season consisted of a lot of rehabilitation. I had to modify my conditioning and workouts so that I could get my ankle healthy enough to get back on the field while simultaneously building strength and gaining weight."

Competing in basketball and baseball has benefited him.

"What I've learned from playing all three sports is that there is no game like football," Adams said. "It is the greatest team game that there is because it takes all 11 guys on the field doing the right thing for a play to work. I've learned most of my leadership and team skills from football and have brought them over to the other sports."

Being able to focus on the future and put failures in the past has also helped Adams blossom over his career.

"I try to have a next-play mindset throughout these games," explained Adams. "This helps me move on from the last play whether it was good or bad because the next play is the only one that matters. This has been evident, especially in the playoffs. You have that 'what if this is my last game' running through your mind and once that hits, I do everything I can to make sure that it isn't."