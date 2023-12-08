Colts-Bengals preview: AFC playoff race continues to be defined by backup quarterbacks, from Gardner Minshew II to Jake Browning

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow during a Thursday night Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which dropped them to 5-5 and thrust Jake Browning – the 2019 undrafted free agent – into a starting role. Browning was sacked four times and threw an interception in a 16-10 Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, pushing the Bengals to the brink in the AFC playoff race.

Then Browning torched the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in north Florida, completing a remarkable 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and breathing life into Cincinnati's playoff hopes with a 34-31 overtime win.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley – who coached with Joe Burrow's dad at North Dakota State and considers the Burrows family friends – said he saw plenty of the Bengals' QB1 in their QB2 on Monday night.

"You know what Joe is like and what he brings to the table, his demeanor," Bradley said. "So now looking at it, I can see that Joe maybe had an impact (vs. Jacksonville). Just the demeanor, the poise, the confidence. I'm not saying that (Browning) didn't have it before, but you can see that run over and I think he even mentioned it last night.

"I think it's like, 'Here's a newer quarterback. He's had one start. Now what? Oh boy. They are going to be committed to the run game, take a little bit off his plate and go from there.' I didn't see that the last two games, especially last night. I think they're saying, 'This is our offense and he knows it so well. Let's go execute and it's as it was when Joe was in there.' I think you can see that the coaches have great confidence in him."

And all of a sudden the Bengals enter Week 14 in the thick of the playoff hunt, and with their backup quarterback coming off the best game a backup's had this season.

"He's definitely playing really well," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Obviously, they trust him getting the ball downfield as well, especially with some of the passes he had down the field to Ja'Marr Chase and things like that. So, we just gotta continue to do what we do. It's about us and putting pressure on the quarterback."

(The Colts enter Week 14 second in the NFL with 42 sacks, and will get run-mauling defensive tackle Grover Stewart back on Sunday.)

After Week 14, the Colts may face another backup quarterback, with the status of Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Kenny Pickett (ankle) unknown for Week 15. If he can't play, 2017 No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky would start – and the Steelers lost with Trubisky behind center to the 10-loss New England Patriots Thursday night.

But that's looking too far ahead. More importantly, on Sunday, the most established AFC backup quarterback (Minshew) will face a backup quarterback coming off an all-time heater (Browning).

Which team can win with, or because of, their backup quarterback will go a long way toward sorting out the jumbled AFC playoff picture.