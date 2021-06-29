Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium To Operate At Full Capacity In 2021

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts have been approved to host full capacity games at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2021 season, team officials said today. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

The decision followed extensive consultation with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department (MCPHD), which this week approved full capacity games to begin the season.

As COVID-19 is still affecting the city and state, the club will continue to be vigilant about keeping fans safe and healthy, but most in-stadium protocols from last season will be relaxed or eliminated.

Single-game tickets for the entire 2021 season are on sale now at Colts.com/Tickets. (Inventory already is very limited for the first two home games against Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.)

"We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever," said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. "But gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium are like family reunions, and it wasn't quite the same without our entire Colts family alongside us."

"So we can't wait to open the stadium doors to all our fans so they can take this journey with us as we work to bring a Super Bowl title back to Indianapolis."