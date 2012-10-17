FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOUR STOP ANNOUNCED

The Indianapolis Colts Friday Night Football tour heads to Terre Haute this weekend as part of the IHSAA State Football Tournament.

Oct 17, 2012 at 08:53 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer


FNFT_cp.png


COLTS TO VISIT TERRE HAUTE ON THE

2012 FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOUR

The Indianapolis Colts 2012 Friday Night Football Tour will visit Terre Haute North Vigo High School on October 19th at 7:00 PM EST. The game will feature the Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots and the Terre Haute South Vigo Braves. The first tournament game of the tour will be held at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN.

For the 40th year, post-season play will begin as 315 schools were placed into brackets a few weeks ago for the IHSAA Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts.

"The Friday Night Football Tour is a Colts initiative to show support for local football programs," said Pete Ward, Chief Operating Officer of the Indianapolis Colts.  "The Colts are dedicated to supporting Indiana football programs at every level.  Being a part of the local community and giving back to the Indiana's loyal football fans is of great importance to the Indianapolis Colts organization." 

The Tour will be open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and will feature the Colts traveling museum, Colts In Motion.  Colts In Motion is a 42 foot trailer equipped with interactive videos, a chance to feel the field turf, and a behind the scenes look at the team.  Other Friday Night Football Tour elements include Colts Cheerleader autographs, a Quarterback Challenge football toss, Colts giveaways, and a chance to register to win Colts tickets.

As a part of the 2012 Friday Night Football Tour, the Indianapolis Colts will make a $500 donation to both the home team's football and cheerleading programs on behalf of the Friday Night Football Tour sponsors.  The Friday Night Football Tour is presented by College Choice 529 Savings Plan, Farmers Insurance Group, Herff Jones, Ivy Tech, and Prairie Farms.

