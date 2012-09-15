FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL RECAP

*The Indianapolis Colts Friday Night Football Tour headed east down I-74 Friday night for one of the biggest rivalries in the Tri-State area. The East Central Trojans hosted the Batesville Bulldogs in what is simply referred to as "The Rivalry" in St. Leon and Batesville. *

The Colts Friday Night Football Tour travels to a different marquee game every Friday of the Indiana High School Football season. The tour features their traveling museum, Colts In Motion a 42 foot trailer equipped with interactive videos, a chance to feel the field turf and a behind the scenes look at the team. Other Friday Night Football Tour elements include Colts Cheerleader autographs, Quarterback Challenge football toss, Colts giveaways and fans may register to win Colts tickets and prizes. Also, the Indianapolis Colts make a $500 donation to each of the home team's football and cheerleading programs on behalf of the Friday Night Football Tour sponsors

Fans from both teams turned out to get their hands on Friday Night Football Tour posters as well as the limited edition 2012 Kickoff poster. The combination of the cool pre-autumn air and the homecoming atmosphere made it the perfect night for football.

Both teams entered the game with a 3-1 record standing at 1-0 in the conference. Last year's game, was played in Lucas Oil Stadium with East Central getting the 35-14 win.

The Trojans came out hitting hard and were able to stall the Bulldogs on their first possession forcing them to punt. East Central got the ball and it only took one play for Tyler Douthit to rattle off a 64-yard touchdown run. The crowd went wild and the tone was set early by the Trojans.

Once again Batesville was unable to get things going despite a pass interference penalty that set them up in good field position. They were forced to punt and it didn't take long for Trojan quarterback Tommy Schroer to connect with Evan Fette for an 8-yard touchdown pass giving them a 14-0 lead.

Much of the same continued the remainder of the first half as East Central's offense was really click and their defense's stingy play wasn't giving an inch. They went into halftime with a 35-0 lead. The Trojans offense managed to amass 192 total yards on offense and hold Batesville to negative yards.

Batesville was able to hold the Trojans scoreless the entire third quarter. The Bulldogs finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter with a 79-yard run by Dylan Cook. The Trojans won the game 42-7 extending their win streak over the Bulldogs to three.