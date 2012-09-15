FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL RECAP

A look at the Colts Friday Night Football Tour stop at the East Central vs. Batesville game in St. Leon, Indiana on Friday night.

Sep 15, 2012 at 10:05 AM
2012_fnft_EastCentral_42.JPG
2012-carey-250x250.jpg

*The Indianapolis Colts Friday Night Football Tour headed east down I-74 Friday night for one of the biggest rivalries in the Tri-State area. The East Central Trojans hosted the Batesville Bulldogs in what is simply referred to as "The Rivalry" in St. Leon and Batesville. *

The Colts Friday Night Football Tour travels to a different marquee game every Friday of the Indiana High School Football season. The tour features their traveling museum, Colts In Motion a 42 foot trailer equipped with interactive videos, a chance to feel the field turf and a behind the scenes look at the team.  Other Friday Night Football Tour elements include Colts Cheerleader autographs, Quarterback Challenge football toss, Colts giveaways and fans may register to win Colts tickets and prizes. Also, the Indianapolis Colts make a $500 donation to each of the home team's football and cheerleading programs on behalf of the Friday Night Football Tour sponsors

Fans from both teams turned out to get their hands on Friday Night Football Tour posters as well as the limited edition 2012 Kickoff poster. The combination of the cool pre-autumn air and the homecoming atmosphere made it the perfect night for football.

Both teams entered the game with a 3-1 record standing at 1-0 in the conference. Last year's game, was played in Lucas Oil Stadium with East Central getting the 35-14 win.

The Trojans came out hitting hard and were able to stall the Bulldogs on their first possession forcing them to punt. East Central got the ball and it only took one play for Tyler Douthit to rattle off a 64-yard touchdown run. The crowd went wild and the tone was set early by the Trojans.

Once again Batesville was unable to get things going despite a pass interference penalty that set them up in good field position. They were forced to punt and it didn't take long for Trojan quarterback Tommy Schroer to connect with Evan Fette for an 8-yard touchdown pass giving them a 14-0 lead.

Much of the same continued the remainder of the first half as East Central's offense was really click and their defense's stingy play wasn't giving an inch. They went into halftime with a 35-0 lead. The Trojans offense managed to amass 192 total yards  on offense and hold Batesville to negative yards.

Batesville was able to hold the Trojans scoreless the entire third quarter. The Bulldogs finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter with a 79-yard run by Dylan Cook. The Trojans won the game 42-7 extending their win streak over the Bulldogs to three.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE GAME

For more on the Colts Friday Night Football Tour and other high school football initiatives visit Colts.com/MyIndianaFootball.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

There is more in life than football for South Putnam's Aiden Beadles

A current senior, Aiden has been a 3-year starter on the defense, surpassing over 400 tackles from his Middle Linebacker position
news

Indiana high school football players winning both on the gridiron and the classroom

Jake Tippmann has had plenty of things to be thankful for in 2023.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Final Insider and Honor Roll

news

Colts and IFCA Announce 2023 Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.
news

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch Named 2023 Season's Final 'Coach of the Week'

Dave Pasch of Indianapolis Lutheran High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Braydon Hall fueling Indianapolis Lutheran's run back to Lucas Oil Stadium

Over the course of his athletic career, Braydon Hall has juggled his fair share of balls.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

news

Gavin Adams fuels Bloomington South's post-season run

Even to this day, Gavin Adams still gets a few butterflies in his stomach before every football game.
news

Ben Davis' Thomas Gotkowski is relentless when it comes to football

It took nearly one year, but Thomas Gotkowski finally got satisfaction.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals Edition

news

Football is not the only thing driving Fishers' Khobie Martin

Faith, family, and football are at the center of Khobie Martin's universe.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals Edition

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising