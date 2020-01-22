Senior Bowl 2020: Frank Reich On Scouting Quarterbacks, Anthony Castonzo

» All Senior Bowl quarterbacks get a fair shake: Reich on Tuesday was roaming the sidelines at the first day of Senior Bowl practices for both the South and North squads, and perhaps not surprisingly he seemed locked in on the play of the three quarterbacks on each team. While Justin Herbert (South) and Jordan Love (North) both lived up to the hype with impressive Day 1 performances, Reich said he came to Mobile with an open mind about the various prospects he'd be seeing at that position. "There's been years where I've watched tape on guys before I come in, knowing we're looking at a certain position … and then there's been years where I don't," Reich said. "I kind of tend to favor, 'Let me come in not knowing a whole lot. I've got plenty of time to do a lot of digging.' I know Chris and his guys have been digging and digging and digging already; I kind of like to come in here with a clean slate. Don't anybody tell me anything about anybody, let me just see what I see, and then start working from (there). This is really, for me, the start date of now I'm gonna start digging down into these guys."