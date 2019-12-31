Anthony Castonzo Taking Time To Consider Future With Colts, NFL

Indianapolis Colts veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo had perhaps the best season of his nine-year NFL career in 2019, but set to become a free agent in March, he says he’s considering all kinds of options moving forward, including retirement.

Dec 31, 2019 at 10:26 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

120119_ind-ten-castonzo-intro
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — For Anthony Castonzo, it's time to take a step back and consider his options.

Fresh off perhaps the best season of his nine-year NFL career, the Indianapolis Colts' left tackle said Monday, the day after the team wrapped up its 2019 season, that he is going to take some time to decide his future — not only with the Colts, but in the NFL.

Set to become a free agent in March, Castonzo certainly isn't ruling out a return to Indy, but he revealed he also isn't ruling out the possibility of retirement with his age-32 season on the horizon.

"I've just got some thinking to do," Castonzo said. "You know, that's what it's going to come down to — it's going to be a decision that I make, and then you live with it."

Castonzo met with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich on Monday before officially getting started on his offseason. Reich later told reporters the Colts will give Castonzo the time he needs to make his decision; they'd be elated if he chose to return for a 10th season in Indy in 2020, however.

"We just made no bones about it: 'We want you as our left tackle. We are going to respect you and your decision to think about what you want to think about, but there is no one else we envision being our left tackle,'" Reich said of his conversation with Castonzo.

Selected by the Colts with the 22nd-overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Castonzo has been a model of dependability and consistency at a critical position year after year, having started at left tackle for 132 of a possible 144 games over that span.

Castonzo was able to take his game to new heights in 2019. He was one of two Colts players (alongside right guard Mark Glowinski) to play all 1,077 offensive snaps on the year, and he was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Castonzo was ranked as the ninth-best offensive lineman in the NFL in 2019; his pass-blocking grade of 81.3 was 13th best among all qualifying offensive linemen, and sixth among tackles, while his 70.2 run-blocking grade ranked 23rd among linemen and eighth among tackles.

The left tackle is counted on to protect the quarterback's blindside, and Castonzo more than held up his end of the bargain in that area in 2019; he allowed just three sacks and five quarterback pressures all season, according to PFF.

"We think he had an unbelievable year," Reich said. "I think he is the best left tackle in the league, I really do. I mean, I think this guy is a stud player. I think he had his best year of his career and I am looking forward to hopefully getting him back. But he has not shared anything with me about what he is going to decide or how he is going to process through that decision.

"We all need a little space," Reich continued. "It's an emotional year."

Related Content

news

Shane Steichen Has Been Obsessed With Football From A Young Age. Just Ask His High School Coach, Chris Jones, And His High School Wide Receiver, Austin Collie.

Shane Steichen quarterbacked Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he teamed up with future Colts wide receiver Austin Collie.

news

Colts Claim WR Kristian Wilkerson Off Waivers From New England Patriots

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

For Shane Steichen, There Are 'Endless' Ways To Dress Up Plays – Including Jalen Hurts' Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Colts In 2022

Steichen's creativity and flexibility shined when the Eagles came to Indianapolis in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

Shane Steichen Explains What He Looks For In Young Quarterbacks, And What His Advice To Justin Herbert Was In 2020

Justin Herbert set an NFL rookie record with 31 passing touchdowns in 2020, when Shane Steichen was his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Detail How Colts' Coaching Search Landed On Shane Steichen

After an exhaustive, deliberate process, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard were in agreement: Shane Steichen was the top candidate for the team's head coaching position.

news

Shane Steichen Will Be Colts Offense's Playcaller, Describes Offensive Philosophy In Introductory Press Conference

Steichen called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

news

Philip Rivers, Norv Turner Praise Shane Steichen, Colts Pairing: 'The Colts Got A Heck Of A Coach And Person'

Rivers and Steichen worked together with the Chargers, while Turner gave Steichen his first opportunity in the NFL.

news

Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Shane Steichen brings 12 years of coaching experience to the Colts as the team's new head coach.

news

5 Things To Know About New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

The Colts on Tuesday named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen head coach. Here's what you need to know about the new head coach in Indianapolis.

news

Colts Name Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach

Steichen spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the NFC champion Eagles, who finished the regular season third in scoring (28.1 points per game).

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising