Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

Two teams from the inaugural Colts High School Girls Flag Football League, fueled by Gatorade – Ben Davis and Shortridge – will put their skills on display during halftime of the Colts-Saints game to highlight the growth of the sport in Indiana.

Over the past several years, the Colts have worked with the IHSAA, RCX Sports, USA Football, Nike and several Indiana high schools to establish the pilot league. This past fall, eight teams from Indianapolis and South Bend participated in a four-week program consisting of three or more regular season games and ending with a flag football jamboree at Colts headquarters.