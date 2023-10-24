Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

During Sunday’s game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.

Oct 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
flag-football

HALLOWEEN GAME | COLTS VS. SAINTS

During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.

  • Gameday Giveaway. The first 40,000 fans to arrive will receive a Colts glow-in-the-dark tote bag. Learn about other game highlights here
  • American Family Insurance Touchdown Town.  Halloween décor and inflatables will be added to the free pregame party. Plus, candy will be available at the Play 60 40-yard dash and the Blue's Club tent near Colts in Motion. Learn more here
  • Trick-or-Treating. Kids may trick-or-treat at several locations in the stadium, including Guest Services (Sections 121, 330, 519 & 545), Pro Shop Kiosks (Sections 101, 110, 127, 453 & 537), Faegre Drinker East Club Kiosk, West Club Kiosk, Verizon East Gate, Huntington West Gate, Colts Member Hub (Sections 132 & 527) and Toyota Table in the northwest corner. Download the Colts Halloween Hunt list here
  • NFL Play 60. The Colts also will highlight NFL Play 60, the league's platform to empower youth to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The Colts spread the Play 60 message through events and programs throughout the year. For more info, visit Colts.com/Play60.  
  • Colts Cheerleaders will feature Halloween-inspired performances throughout the game. View past Colts Cheer photo galleries here

WHEN: 1 p.m. start

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/Gameday

---

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL HALFTIME DEMONSTRATION

Two teams from the inaugural Colts High School Girls Flag Football League, fueled by Gatorade – Ben Davis and Shortridge – will put their skills on display during halftime of the Colts-Saints game to highlight the growth of the sport in Indiana.

Over the past several years, the Colts have worked with the IHSAA, RCX Sports, USA Football, Nike and several Indiana high schools to establish the pilot league. This past fall, eight teams from Indianapolis and South Bend participated in a four-week program consisting of three or more regular season games and ending with a flag football jamboree at Colts headquarters.

"Everyone should have a chance to play this great sport, and our collective goal is to establish girls flag football as a sanctioned high school sport in Indiana," said Colts Youth Football Commissioner and former Colts legend Mike Prior. "With flag football being added to the 2028 Olympic Games, the sport will grow even more globally, and Indiana can be at the forefront of this new athletic movement."

Related Content

news

Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.
news

Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. 
news

Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue." 
news

Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
news

Official NFL Germany Colts Fan Packages: Game tickets, hotel accommodations, gameday transportation and more!

Enjoy an all-access, all-inclusive weekend featuring premium seating for the game, deluxe accommodations in the heart of Frankfurt, VIP fan events and curated tours.
news

Celebrate 40 seasons of Indianapolis Colts football with new gear from Homefield Apparel

The new line features an iconic Colts theme from each decade.
news

New Lucas Oil Stadium amenities, fan info for 2023 Colts home games

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and info for the 2023 Colts home schedule, which starts with their 40th home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
news

Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 
news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!
news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising