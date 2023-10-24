Celebrate Halloween and Girls Flag Football this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

HALLOWEEN GAME | COLTS VS. SAINTS
During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.
- Gameday Giveaway. The first 40,000 fans to arrive will receive a Colts glow-in-the-dark tote bag. Learn about other game highlights here
- American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. Halloween décor and inflatables will be added to the free pregame party. Plus, candy will be available at the Play 60 40-yard dash and the Blue's Club tent near Colts in Motion. Learn more here
- Trick-or-Treating. Kids may trick-or-treat at several locations in the stadium, including Guest Services (Sections 121, 330, 519 & 545), Pro Shop Kiosks (Sections 101, 110, 127, 453 & 537), Faegre Drinker East Club Kiosk, West Club Kiosk, Verizon East Gate, Huntington West Gate, Colts Member Hub (Sections 132 & 527) and Toyota Table in the northwest corner. Download the Colts Halloween Hunt list here
- NFL Play 60. The Colts also will highlight NFL Play 60, the league's platform to empower youth to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The Colts spread the Play 60 message through events and programs throughout the year. For more info, visit Colts.com/Play60.
- Colts Cheerleaders will feature Halloween-inspired performances throughout the game. View past Colts Cheer photo galleries here
WHEN: 1 p.m. start
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium
Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/Gameday
---
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL HALFTIME DEMONSTRATION
Two teams from the inaugural Colts High School Girls Flag Football League, fueled by Gatorade – Ben Davis and Shortridge – will put their skills on display during halftime of the Colts-Saints game to highlight the growth of the sport in Indiana.
Over the past several years, the Colts have worked with the IHSAA, RCX Sports, USA Football, Nike and several Indiana high schools to establish the pilot league. This past fall, eight teams from Indianapolis and South Bend participated in a four-week program consisting of three or more regular season games and ending with a flag football jamboree at Colts headquarters.
"Everyone should have a chance to play this great sport, and our collective goal is to establish girls flag football as a sanctioned high school sport in Indiana," said Colts Youth Football Commissioner and former Colts legend Mike Prior. "With flag football being added to the 2028 Olympic Games, the sport will grow even more globally, and Indiana can be at the forefront of this new athletic movement."