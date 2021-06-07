FAN SURVEY: We Want Your Opinion!

Colts fans, we need your help to get better!
We want to know what you think about our radio shows, podcasts and audio interviews.
What do you listen to? What don't you like? How can we make our shows better?
Rivers was recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America for helping reporters do their jobs.
Tight ends often have a steep learning curve upon entering the NFL. But Kylen Granson's college coaches believe he's well prepared to tackle that challenge.
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi.
This week's Friday Fun Fact looks at where Jack Doyle ranks among Indiana natives to play for the Colts.
Kwity Paye arrived in Indianapolis just over a month ago but has already drawn rave reviews for his work on and off the field.
Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discussed Wednesday what he saw from Jacob Eason in OTAs and what's ahead for the second-year quarterback this preseason.
The Colts will play a home game against the Carolina Panthers and road contests against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in August.
Carson Wentz spent the last two weeks — and the last few months — building a rapport with the players he'll throw passes to in 2021.
What Colts running back Nyheim Hines has done over his first three years in the NFL hasn't been done by many in league history.
The Colts held another round of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week. Here's what you need to know from the last few days.