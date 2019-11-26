Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne Among Pro Football Hall Of Fame 2020 Semifinalists

INDIANAPOLIS — Edge and Reg are into the next round.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame today announced the 25 modern-era semifinalists for its Class of 2020, a list that includes former Indianapolis Colts great running back Edgerrin James and, for the first time, wide receiver Reggie Wayne.
Also making the cut as a semifinalist was defensive end Simeon Rice, who played two games with the Colts in 2007.
» James has advanced to the semifinalist round now for a sixth straight year (2015-20). The greatest running back in Colts franchise history, James last year was a Hall of Fame finalist for the third time in four years, but ultimately did not get the nod into Canton.
Since 1970, however, 89.3 percent of all Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists have eventually been selected for induction, according to the PFHOF.
In his 11-year NFL career — the first seven of which he spent in Indianapolis — James was named to four Pro Bowls and rushed for 12,246 yards, which ranks 13th on the all-time list. His 15,610 total yards from scrimmage ranks 11th all-time among running backs, and is more than Hall of Fame backs Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis and Jim Brown.
James sits atop the Colts' record books in career rushing yards (9,226), rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), rushing yards in a single season (1,709 in 2000) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (five).
» Wayne is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility; he's one of three of this year's modern-era nominees to earn that distinction, joining safety Troy Polamalu and linebacker Patrick Willis.
Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.
He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.
Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Peyton Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor last year.
Next step
The list of 25 modern-era semifinalists will be whittled down to 15 finalists in early January 2020, when they'll be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will also honor the NFL's Centennial Celebration through a special Centennial Class that will be comprised of 20 members, including the five Modern-Era players, 10 Seniors (players retired for more than 25 seasons), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.
According to the Hall of Fame, "The determination of the Seniors, Contributors and Coaches Finalists will be led by a special 25-person Centennial "Blue-Ribbon" panel who will review the backlog of deserving Seniors, Coaches and Contributors. The Blue-Ribbon Panel will be comprised of Hall of Fame Selectors, Pro Football Hall of Famers, media members, football historians and industry experts."
The Centennial Class of 2020 will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the annual Enshrinement Week from Aug. 6-9, 2020, and the Centennial Celebration in Canton on Sept. 16-19, 2020.
Full list
Here's the full list of 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 semifinalists:
» Steve Atwater, S — 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 — 2012-2020)
» Carl Banks, LB — 1984-1992 New York Giants, 1993 Washington Redskins, 1994-95 Cleveland Browns | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)
» Ronde Barber, CB/S — 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 — 2018-2020)
» Tony Boselli, T — 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve) | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 — 2016-2020)
» Isaac Bruce, WR — 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 — 2015-2020)
» LeRoy Butler, S — 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 — 2018-2020)
» Alan Faneca, G — 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 — 2016-2020)
» Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 — 2015-2020)
» Steve Hutchinson, G — 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 — 2018-2020)
» Edgerrin James, RB — 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 — 2015-2020)
» John Lynch, FS — 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 — 2013-2020)
» Clay Matthews, LB — 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 — 2012, 2017, 2019-2020)
» Sam Mills, LB — 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 — 2016, 2019-2020)
» Troy Polamalu, S — 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)
» Simeon Rice, DE — 1996-2000 Arizona Cardinals, 2001-06 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007 Denver Broncos, 2007 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 — 2018, 2020)
» Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 — 2018-2020)
» Steve Tasker, ST/WR — 1985-86 Houston Oilers, 1986-1997 Buffalo Bills | (Times as a Semifinalist: 7 — 2004, 2008-2010, 2012-13, 2020)
» Fred Taylor, RB — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)
» Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 — 2019-2020)
» Hines Ward, WR — 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 — 2017-2020)
» Ricky Watters, RB — 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)
» Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)
» Patrick Willis, LB — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)
» Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 — 2015, 2017, 2019-2020)
» Bryant Young, DT — 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 — 2020)