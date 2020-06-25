Edgerrin James' Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Pushed Back To August 2021

Edgerrin James will have to wait a little longer than expected to be formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced today that as a public health precaution, its Class of 2020, which features James, the former great Indianapolis Colts running back, will now be enshrined in a ceremony in August of 2021.

The PFHOF also announced that the annual Hall of Fame Game, which traditionally kicks off the NFL's preseason schedule, will now be played between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5, 2021.

In fact, all events tied to the 2020 Enshrinement Week will now take place Aug. 5-9, 2021.

"The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority," David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said Thursday. "The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans 'Twice the Fun in '21.'"

Those who have already purchased tickets to the Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony will hold those seats, the PFHOF said, and they will also be included in a presale opportunity for the enshrinement ceremony honoring the Class of 2021, which will be held separately from the Class of 2020's.

According to the PFHOF: For fans seeking a refund on ticket purchases, the request must be received by Friday, July 31. The refund policy, an online form for submissions and answers to other questions will be posted Monday, June 29 at www.profootballhof.com/2020ticketoptions/.

The greatest running back in franchise history, James is the Colts' all-time leader in rushing yards (9,226), rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), rushing yards in a single season (1,709 in 2000) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (five).

The Colts' first-round (fourth-overall) selection in the 1999 NFL Draft, James played seven total seasons in Indy, and ended his career with four more seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2006-08) and the Seattle Seahawks (2009). A two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection, James currently stands at No. 13 on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list (12,246); of the 12 players ahead of him, 10 of them are already in the Hall of Fame, and the other two — Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson — are still active NFL players.