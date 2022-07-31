Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds And Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown On Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Bernhard Raimann And 2022 Season

What Matt Ryan brings on and off the field

Brown remembered a day in April when he showed up around 6 a.m. to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for a draft meeting – and found the Colts' new starting quarterback at his locker having already worked up a sweat.

So Brown asked him – why are you here so early?

"Man, when you've been doing this for 14 years, it's just a part of your DNA, it's part of your routine," Ryan told Brown. "So, I want to be the first guy in and last guy out, and going to get some work in now."

Brown came away impressed with Ryan's commitment to and understanding of what it takes to be a team leader. And that approach has had a positive impact on everyone Ryan's engaged with since arriving in Indianapolis.

Dodds drew a line between the success the Colts had with Philip Rivers two years ago – an 11-5 record and the ninth-highest points per game average in the NFL – and what Ryan can bring to Frank Reich's offense in 2022.

""I just think when you watch someone like him, just the experience he has, and there is so much that goes on before the ball is snapped," Dodds said. "That's what – with everything Frank does and Marcus (Brady) is doing, that's so important. We knew he was going to be able to do that and you saw the success that we had with Philip (Rivers) right? They are longer than a tooth, maybe not as strong-armed as they used to be, but you watch the games and you could tell the guy knew where to go with it, when not to let it go and when to get out of a bad play.