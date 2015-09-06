Duron Carter, Josh McNary Join Colts 10-Man Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts put together their 10-man practice squad on Sunday afternoon.
The practice squad is typically a very fluid collection of players throughout the season.
Of the 10 players on the Colts practice squad, all of them spent at least part of the offseason program with Indianapolis (or in Josh McNary's case past seasons).
**Colts Practice Squad
**
- OLB-Daniel Adongo: The Adongo project now enters Year Three after the former rugby star showed some potential in finally playing within the Colts defensive scheme during the preseason.
- OG-David Arkin: Arkin was the team's top reserve at guard for the latter part of August and September.
- WR-Quan Bray: One of the highlights from Anderson, Bray is a 2015 undrafted free agent from Auburn.
- WR-Duron Carter: The Colts will try to tap some of Carter's potential by placing him on the practice squad. Some believed Carter would not clear waivers, but no wide receiver was claimed by any NFL team following Saturday's cuts.
- OT-Ulrick John: This will be John's first season on the Colts practice squad after the 2014 seventh-round pick was placed on injured reserve during his rookie campaign.
- S-Dewey McDonald: Last year, McDonald played in 12 games, mainly on special teams. McDonald battled a knee injury late in preseason.
- ILB-Josh McNary: A reserve linebacker for the Colts the past two seasons, McNary has started four games in 20 career contests.
- CB-Eric Patterson: The Ball State product finds his way onto the Colts practice squad after joining the team in Training Camp.
- DT-Jeris Pendleton: Just like McNary, Pendleton has been with the Colts for parts of the last two seasons.
- TE-Erik Swoope: The former basketball player is on the Colts practice squad for a second straight season.