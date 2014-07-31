Donald Thomas To Go On Injured Reserve; Reggie Wayne Recaps Week One Of Colts Camp

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ANDERSON – As with most mornings at training camp, the highlights come from the media sessions with Colts coaches and selected players.

The players will be back on the practice field tonight after a morning walk-through lasting a little more than an hour on Thursday.

In today's media scrums, Chuck Pagano talked about Donald Thomas injuring his quad and the night practice this evening.

Also, Reggie Wayne recapped his first week back on the practice field.

Chuck Pagano confirmed the reports that Donald Thomas re-injured his quad and will miss the entire 2014 season:

"We got an MRI late last night and he did re-injure that quad." "We feel awful for Donald. We all saw, he was playing extremely well."

Bowen's Analysis:* *Another crushing injury blow for the Colts offense. Taking one look at the visibly frustrated Thomas yesterday and you could tell the injury was serious. Coming back from two season-ending injuries was going to be a gargantuan task and the Colts tried to bring Thomas along slowly during camp. We saw rookie Jack Mewhort getting plenty of first team reps to spell Thomas. This figures to be Mewhort's job now, with Lance Louis also in the mix. Thomas was taking snaps at center as well so look for Mewhort and undrafted center Jonotthan Harrison to see more action there, as insurance to Khaled Holmes.

Reggie Wayne on his first week of Training Camp

"I've done everything I've wanted to do. I've run every route. There's nothing that's holding me back. Nothing that keeps me from doing whatever it is that they want me to do."

Bowen's Analysis: Wayne has looked very, very solid so far in camp. He's taken his fair share of reps as the coaches keep him on a pitch count through the first week in Anderson. The red zone has been an area where Wayne has shown up on several occasions for Andrew Luck. One interesting thing to watch going forward will be if Wayne participates in the preseason games. Wayne says he would like to not have his first tackle be in a regular season game, but at the same time he looks at guys like Ballard and Thomas going down and quickly sees the big picture.

Chuck Pagano on being under the lights for the Thursday night practice:

"Anytime you get under the lights, a little bit of a changeup like we talked about, fans in the stands, all those kinds of things, I think it always adds a little bit of extra energy."