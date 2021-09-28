Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

Notes:

» The Colts' plan for quarterback Carson Wentz's progress from his sprained ankles is to get him "one day better," coach Frank Reich said Monday. Meaning: Wentz did not practice Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday; Reich hopes Wentz can practice Wednesday; if he can't, getting Wentz on the field Thursday and Friday this week and then having him progress to practicing every day next week would be the goal.

» "In the meantime, there's no excuses," Reich added. "I don't want to make this sound like, well he's at whatever percent he is. I know nobody in this call is going to go easy on him or me or on us, but trust me, there's no excuses and there's no explanations. If he's on the field, he's expected to play winning football. I'm expected, and our staff is expected to put him in a position to play winning football."

» Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts' skill position players in playing 57 of 61 offensive snaps in Week 3 against the Titans. He also was targeted 12 times for the second week in a row; prior to Week 2, no Colts player had been targeted 12+ times since 2019.

» One week after rotating out at left tackle in his season debut, left tackle Eric Fisher played all 61 of the Colts' offensive snaps against the Titans. Julién Davenport (44 snaps) and Matt Pryor (17 snaps) rotated at right tackle.