Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

Sep 28, 2021 at 09:56 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

» The Colts' plan for quarterback Carson Wentz's progress from his sprained ankles is to get him "one day better," coach Frank Reich said Monday. Meaning: Wentz did not practice Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday; Reich hopes Wentz can practice Wednesday; if he can't, getting Wentz on the field Thursday and Friday this week and then having him progress to practicing every day next week would be the goal.

» "In the meantime, there's no excuses," Reich added. "I don't want to make this sound like, well he's at whatever percent he is. I know nobody in this call is going to go easy on him or me or on us, but trust me, there's no excuses and there's no explanations. If he's on the field, he's expected to play winning football. I'm expected, and our staff is expected to put him in a position to play winning football."

» Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts' skill position players in playing 57 of 61 offensive snaps in Week 3 against the Titans. He also was targeted 12 times for the second week in a row; prior to Week 2, no Colts player had been targeted 12+ times since 2019.

» One week after rotating out at left tackle in his season debut, left tackle Eric Fisher played all 61 of the Colts' offensive snaps against the Titans. Julién Davenport (44 snaps) and Matt Pryor (17 snaps) rotated at right tackle.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Chris Williams, Antwaun Woods

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers

» FS: Julian Blackmon, T.J. Carrie, Andrew Sendejo

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes

Notes:

» The Colts had three takeaways thanks to interceptions by cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Darius Leonard and a forced fumble and recovery by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. It was the ninth time Matt Eberflus' Colts defense had 3+ takeaways in a game.

» Linebackers Bobby Okereke and Leonard played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps on Sunday.

» With safety Khari Willis leaving the game with a groin injury in the second half, veteran Andrew Sendejo logged 22 snaps at safety in his place.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 51-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, his first missed field goal attempt of the season.

» This week's special teams snap leaders: Zaire Franklin (18), Matthew Adams (18), George Odum (16), Sendejo (16), E.J. Speed (15), Ashton Dulin (14).

