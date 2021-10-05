Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:13 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan

» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport

» LG: Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

» TE: Jack Doyle

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» WR: Zach Pascal

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

Notes:

» With Quenton Nelson on injured reserve, Chris Reed stepped in and started at left guard last week against the Miami Dolphins. Reed played all 71 snaps at left guard; it was his first start since he started 14 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

» Running backs Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines both played 22 snaps, but Mack had 10 carries and one catch while Hines had two carries and two catches. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries and three receptions while playing 36 snaps.

» Julién Davenport (41 snaps) again split time at right tackle with Matt Pryor (30 snaps).

» Rookie Kylen Granson played a season-high 30 snaps.

» Center Ryan Kelly missed three snaps after having a late-game problem with his shoe.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Chris Williams, Antwaun Woods, Khalil Davis

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

» MLB: Bobby Okereke

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andrew Sendejo

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes

Notes:

» The Colts placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on injured reserve earlier in the week and signed Anthony Chesley from the practice squad. The Colts also claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

» In Week 4, the Colts were without Kwity Paye, Khari Willis and Rock Ya-Sin on defense. Tyquan Lewis tied Al-Quadin Muhammad among defensive ends with 43 snaps, while Kemoko Turay had two sacks on his 24 snaps. At cornerback, Isaiah Rodgers tagged in for Ya-Sin and played 44 snaps (85 percent), while Andrew Sendejo played all 52 snaps at safety in place of Willis.

» Sendejo, Julian Blackmon, Bobby Okereke, Kenny Moore and Darius Leonard all played every defensive snap.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Ashton Dulin recovered a fumble and now has a takeaway and a touchdown on special teams in four games this year.

» Rodrigo Blankenship connected on both his field goal tries and now has made nine of 10 attempts this season; he also has made all six of his extra point attempts.

» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (21), Zaire Franklin (21), George Odum (20), Dulin (18), Ibraheim Campbell (18), E.J. Speed (17).

