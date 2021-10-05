Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

» The Colts placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on injured reserve earlier in the week and signed Anthony Chesley from the practice squad. The Colts also claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

» In Week 4, the Colts were without Kwity Paye, Khari Willis and Rock Ya-Sin on defense. Tyquan Lewis tied Al-Quadin Muhammad among defensive ends with 43 snaps, while Kemoko Turay had two sacks on his 24 snaps. At cornerback, Isaiah Rodgers tagged in for Ya-Sin and played 44 snaps (85 percent), while Andrew Sendejo played all 52 snaps at safety in place of Willis.