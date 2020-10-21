Colts Chatter: DeMichael Harris On Choosing Colts As Undrafted Free Agent, Building Rapport With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver DeMichael Harris on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his comfort level deciding to sign with the Colts as undrafted free agent, as well as building a rapport with quarterback Philip Rivers to build off his NFL debut? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."

Oct 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

101820_cin-ind-harris-catch
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver DeMichael Harris on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his comfort level deciding to sign with the Colts as undrafted free agent, as well as building a rapport with quarterback Philip Rivers to build off his NFL debut? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."

Wide receiver DeMichael Harris

» Harris developed an early relationship with the Colts in the pre-draft process, leading to him signing as an undrafted free agent: Harris was a dangerous offensive and special teams weapon at Southern Miss, where in 2019 he was a force as a running back (541 rushing yards), a receiver (346 receiving yards) and a returner (282 kick-return yards), and compiled nine total touchdowns.

In his two seasons at the school, Harris started 13-of-23 games and totaled 122 carries for 621 yards (5.1 avg.) and five touchdowns to go along with 61 receptions for 587 yards (9.6 avg.) and five touchdowns. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 594 yards (25.8 avg.) and a touchdown.

In his final season with the Golden Eagles, Harris was named honorable mention All-Conference-USA. Injuries at the position had him convert from wide receiver to running back during the season, and he would finish second on the team with 541 rushing yards.

Harris said most NFL teams were looking at him as a slot receiver during the pre-draft process. 

"A few wanted me to play running back. I didn't really care," he said. "I just wanted to get my foot in the door because once I got up here I was going to make the most of it."

Harris said he developed an early bond with Colts scout Jamie Moore, and once he went undrafted this year, he had no doubts about where he wanted to sign.

"The Colts were the first to reach out to me," he said. "I talked to Jamie, the scout here, and we kind of developed a good relationship. So when it came down to it in the free agent process, I was definitely going to pick Indianapolis."

» Harris isn't taking the chance to build a rapport with Philip Rivers and others lightly: Harris, who flashed plenty during training camp, spent the first five weeks of the season on the Colts' practice squad, but last Sunday was called up to the active roster for Indy's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harris not only ended up making his NFL debut, but he played a significant role at receiver, catching all three passes thrown his way for 29 yards.

While he's back on the practice squad for now, Harris said he's trying to take advantage of every opportunity he gets so that once his number is called again, he can make even more plays.

"It's a big step for me gaining the trust of my teammates, especially Phil," Harris said of his veteran quarterback. "Phil has been doing it for over 15 years now. He's a wily vet. So whatever I can learn from these guys – the receiver room, they just put their arms around me teaching me the ins and outs of everything. I'm just taking it all in and just trying to keep building that trust with my teammates."

Related Content

news

A Message From Jim Irsay

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay shares a message with Colts fans around the world.
news

Colts Chatter: Anthony Castonzo On Rib Injury, Offensive Line Evaluations Heading Into Bye Week

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his recent rib injury, as well as the work ahead for the offensive line when the team returns from its bye week? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

Frank Reich On Bye Week Approach; Injury Updates On Michael Pittman Jr., Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media on Monday via video conference. What's the latest on the team's approach heading into its bye week, injury updates on potential post-bye week returnees Michael Pittman Jr. and Kemoko Turay, and more?
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Bengals (2020, Week 6)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back S Ibraheim Campbell; Release CB Christian Angulo

The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to their practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
news

Colts vs. Ravens | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to November 8 Colts vs. Ravens game on sale now.
news

Vote Philip Rivers For Week 6 FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Philip Rivers on Sunday led the way for the Indianapolis Colts in their dramatic come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and now he's a nominee for the Week 6 FedEx Air Player of the Week Award. You can help the Colts quarterback take home the honor by voting — and voting often.
news

Down 21-0, Colts Rally To Defeat Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals could do no wrong — and the Indianapolis Colts could do no right — the first quarter and a half in Sunday's Week 6 matchup. But the Colts eventually figured it out, and head into their bye week with a satisfying 31-27 come-from-behind win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Bengals 27

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Next Home Game On Nov. 8

The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's fourth home game on Sun., Nov. 8 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, team officials announced today. 
news

Scrappy Colts Come Back To Defeat Bengals, 31-27

The Indianapolis Colts moved to 4-2 on the season today with their 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the live, in-game analysis and highlights from today's AFC battle.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Get Tickets

Advertising