Colts Chatter: DeMichael Harris On Choosing Colts As Undrafted Free Agent, Building Rapport With Philip Rivers

» Harris developed an early relationship with the Colts in the pre-draft process, leading to him signing as an undrafted free agent: Harris was a dangerous offensive and special teams weapon at Southern Miss, where in 2019 he was a force as a running back (541 rushing yards), a receiver (346 receiving yards) and a returner (282 kick-return yards), and compiled nine total touchdowns.

In his two seasons at the school, Harris started 13-of-23 games and totaled 122 carries for 621 yards (5.1 avg.) and five touchdowns to go along with 61 receptions for 587 yards (9.6 avg.) and five touchdowns. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 594 yards (25.8 avg.) and a touchdown.

In his final season with the Golden Eagles, Harris was named honorable mention All-Conference-USA. Injuries at the position had him convert from wide receiver to running back during the season, and he would finish second on the team with 541 rushing yards.

Harris said most NFL teams were looking at him as a slot receiver during the pre-draft process.

"A few wanted me to play running back. I didn't really care," he said. "I just wanted to get my foot in the door because once I got up here I was going to make the most of it."

Harris said he developed an early bond with Colts scout Jamie Moore, and once he went undrafted this year, he had no doubts about where he wanted to sign.

"The Colts were the first to reach out to me," he said. "I talked to Jamie, the scout here, and we kind of developed a good relationship. So when it came down to it in the free agent process, I was definitely going to pick Indianapolis."

» Harris isn't taking the chance to build a rapport with Philip Rivers and others lightly: Harris, who flashed plenty during training camp, spent the first five weeks of the season on the Colts' practice squad, but last Sunday was called up to the active roster for Indy's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harris not only ended up making his NFL debut, but he played a significant role at receiver, catching all three passes thrown his way for 29 yards.

While he's back on the practice squad for now, Harris said he's trying to take advantage of every opportunity he gets so that once his number is called again, he can make even more plays.