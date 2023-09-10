Inside the wild play that led DT DeForest Buckner to score his second career touchdown

During the first week of the NFL season, there is a sense that anything can happen.

In the case of the Colts' opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that was really the case.

For just the second time in his illustrious career, Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner scored a touchdown.

While that statement alone is an oddity, the way the play broke down was even more strange.

Initially, Buckner had forced a strip sack on 1st and 20, which was reason enough to celebrate.

However, after Jaguars' running back Tank Bigsby recovered the fumble, linebacker Zaire Franklin knocked the ball out of his hands.

"Didn't really hear a whistle," Franklin said. "Saw Jacksonville's player pick it up. To be honest, I was really just trying to be an [expletive], so I punched the ball out. And it ended up being a fumble. I guess it all worked out the right way."

From there, more insanity ensued after Buckner recovered the second fumble of the play and returned it for a 26-yard touchdown.

"It was nuts," Buckner said. "I just remember rushing the guard, beating him with a swim move and I felt like I got the ball out - didn't hear a whistle blown. I kind of got up and [was] trying to find out what was going on.

"I just see Zaire or somebody punch the ball out and in the back of my mind, I'm like, 'I didn't hear a whistle'. Then everybody else was like, 'Pick it up!' So, I scoop it up, I turn around and I'm running and all of a sudden, I see 77 [Anton Harrison] - he took a great angle. In my mind, I'm like, 'You know what? Should I cut back or should I give him a stiff arm?' and I just gave him a stiff arm and reached around the pylon and got the score."

Never having seen a player of Buckner's size move like that and possibly never seeing it again, Franklin was sure to give the big man props.