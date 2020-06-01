DeForest Buckner, Philip Rivers Moves Considered Among NFL's Best Of The Offseason

Although it had its moments in 2019, the Colts' passing game was inconsistent overall when you look at the final tallies.

The Colts finished 30th overall in both passing (194.3 YPG) and yards per attempt (6.5), the latter being arguably the biggest measurement of passing success. Indy was also 21st in passer rating (85.0).

PFF measured the Colts as 25th in the passing game with a grade of 60.0, and 31st in receiving with a 65.9, so they really needed a jolt in the entire passing game and not just at quarterback.

In his 14 seasons as a starter, Rivers has never had any single-season outputs less than those mentioned for the Colts in 2019, with the exception of a passer rating of 82.4 in 2007.

After being reunited with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni — both of whom he played for with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers — things are looking up for Rivers and his new offense.

He will be behind arguably the best offensive line that he's ever played with, which helps stoke a terrific run game that finished seventh in the NFL in 2019 and looks to be top-five in 2020.

The Colts also added some pass-catching pieces on offense in Michael Pittman Jr., Trey Burton and Dezmon Patmon, while they get a couple of speedy, playmaking receivers back healthy in T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell.

Entering his 17th year in the league, Rivers is comfortable with everything in the passing game and won't hesitate to spray the ball all over the field. While he may be more of a gunslinger at times, he is sure to bring big plays with him.

He is about as accomplished as they come statistically and is likely to pass the legendary Dan Marino in both career passing yards and touchdowns this year. Rivers needs 2,091 yards and 24 touchdowns to pass Marino. He's never had fewer than 3,100 yards as a starter, and he's only had fewer than 24 passing touchdowns in three seasons as a starter.

The Colts selected quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round of the draft this year to potentially be Rivers' successor. Eason is a bit of a developmental player, but the Colts felt comfortable having him watch and learn from guys like Rivers and Brissett.