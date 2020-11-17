Colts vs. Titans | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to November 29 AFC South matchup Titans now on sale.

Nov 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications

Indianapolis – Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' Nov. 29 AFC South Division clash with the Tennessee Titans are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts are scheduled to host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for this game. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000. The attendance capacity for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

This coming Sunday, the Colts will host up to 12,500 fans for a home game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Previously this season, the Colts have hosted:

  • Minnesota Vikings - Sept. 20 - 2,500 fans
  • New York Jets - Sept. 27 - 7,500
  • Cincinnati Bengals - Oct. 18 - 12,500
  • Baltimore Ravens - Nov. 8 - 12,500 

Colts staff will continue to meet with local health officials to discuss capacity for future games this season.

Related Content

news

Kemoko Turay, Matthew Adams To Return To Active Roster This Week

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the confirmed returns of defensive end Kemoko Turay from the PUP list and linebacker Matthew Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list?
news

Colts 2021 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Fans may learn more and secure their seats at Colts.com/tickets or by calling a Colts ticket representative at 317-297-7000.  
news

Colts Mailbag: Michael Pittman Jr.'s Breakout, T.J. Carrie's Value, Why Not More Play Action & QB Sneaks?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how rookie Michael Pittman Jr. can continue to find success after his breakout performance vs. the Titans, why the team is in good shape at nickel cornerback behind Kenny Moore II, why the Colts don't utilize more play action and quarterback sneaks and more.
news

Frank Reich On Going Up-Tempo, Michael Pittman Jr.'s Rise, Parris Campbell Update

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the offense's success going up-tempo in Thursday night's win over the Tennessee Titans, rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s best performance so far, the latest on wide receiver Parris Campbell and more?
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Titans (2020, Week 10)

What were the main takeaways from Thursday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Dominant Second Half Propels Colts To Top Of AFC South Standings

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in a slugfest with their AFC South Division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, on Thursday night in Nashville. After trading jabs throughout the first half, however, the Colts used a dominant effort in all three phases over the final two quarters to earn a huge Week 10 win, propelling them to the top of the division standings.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 34, Titans 17

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
news

Colts Dominate All Three Phases, Defeat Titans, 34-17

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-3 on the year — and jumped atop the standings in the AFC South Division — with their 34-17 road victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Here was the in-game analysis and highlights from this Week 10 matchup.
news

Philip Rivers Passes Dan Marino For Fifth Place On NFL's All-Time Passing Yards List

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers tonight passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list in Indy's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.
news

#INDvsTEN Inactives List (2020, Week 10)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to tonight's 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 10

Facing a short week after a disappointing home loss to a talented Baltimore Ravens team, the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) travel to take on the AFC South Division-leading Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Thursday Night Football. Check out the official game preview.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 22ND

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 22ND

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22nd as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Get Tickets

Advertising