Colts vs. Titans | Tickets On Sale Now!

Indianapolis – Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' Nov. 29 AFC South Division clash with the Tennessee Titans are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.
The Colts are scheduled to host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for this game. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000. The attendance capacity for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
This coming Sunday, the Colts will host up to 12,500 fans for a home game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Previously this season, the Colts have hosted:
- Minnesota Vikings - Sept. 20 - 2,500 fans
- New York Jets - Sept. 27 - 7,500
- Cincinnati Bengals - Oct. 18 - 12,500
- Baltimore Ravens - Nov. 8 - 12,500
Colts staff will continue to meet with local health officials to discuss capacity for future games this season.