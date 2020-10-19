Colts vs. Ravens | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to November 8 Colts vs. Ravens game on sale now.

Oct 19, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Colts Communications
Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' fourth home game on Nov. 8 vs. the Baltimore Ravens are now on sale to the public at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other extensive health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts announced yesterday that it will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 8. Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Colts staff will continue to meet with local health officials to discuss capacity for future games this season.

