Colts utilize run game in fourth quarter to seal win over Las Vegas Raiders

Embroiled in a close game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Colts knew that the best way to separate themselves was by relying heavily on the run game.

"We can win in the trenches. And having that mindset like hey, this is what we need to do to put this game away," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "We need to finish these guys. So let's come together, everybody do your job, do it at a high level — higher than you've ever done it before. Because previous scenarios, the biggest thing is you gotta win. You gotta find a way to win. No matter how it happens, you have to find a way to win."

Taylor's assessment proved to be true because, in the fourth quarter, the offense rode the run game and was rewarded for it with a 23-20 win.

After running the ball 16 times for 60 yards through the first three quarters, they saw a big jump in production in the final period. They gained 74 yards on 13 rushing attempts, averaging a respectable 5.6 yards per carry.

Aided heavily by a 27-yard run by Trey Sermon and two totes of 10-plus yards by Taylor, the Colts' physicality began to wear down the Raiders' defense.