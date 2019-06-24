Colts Unveil Family-Friendly Activities, Benefits For 2019 Game Days

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced several opportunities and benefits that will welcome and engage even more kids and families at Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

"Our fans are our family, and each home Colts game is a family reunion," said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair and owner. "That's why we're always focused on creating more activities and programming that will engage and entertain the whole family, including fans of all ages."

Some of the programming and benefits include:

· Infants at homes games. Beginning this season, children aged 24 months and younger will no longer need tickets to attend home Colts games when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Children 25 months and older will still need regularly-priced tickets.

· Colts "Family Day." The Colts will celebrate Family Day at the Colts-Cleveland Browns preseason game on Sun., August 17 and welcome families with special opportunities to enjoy time together on game day.

As such, the Colts will offer a "Family Four Pack" that includes four game tickets for $60. Family Four Packs can be purchased by visiting Colts.com/family. In addition, children 18 and under in attendance at that game will have the opportunity to visit the field post-game. More details on the post-game field visits will be released later this summer.

· Youth Gameday Giveaway. During each game of the 2019 season, a special Colts-branded arm sleeve will be available to all youth aged 15 and under. There is a limit of one item per child per game, and the child must be present to redeem the item. The items will be available at any Guest Services kiosk in the stadium.

· Colts Kids' Club Meal. Special Colts Kids' Club Meals – consisting of a hot dog, apple slices, string cheese and apple juice – are available on game days for $5. Kids' Meals can be purchased at Concession Stands 148, 331, 513 and 540, as well as the East & West Club Street Grill.

· "First Colts Game" pins.For those attending their first Colts game, "My First Colts Game" pins will be available at any Guest Services kiosk in the stadium. The team offers special birthday pins to fans celebrating a birthday at a home game.

· Mamava lactation stations. Last season, the Colts installed three lactation pods at the stadium, providing an option for nursing mothers who prefer a private location to breastfeed or pump at games or other stadium events. Created by Mamava, the suites are self-contained pods with comfortable seating, a fold-down table, interior lighting, an electrical outlet, a USB port and a door that can be locked for privacy. The three pods are located at:

o Street Level, southwest corner near Section 132.

o Street level, northeast corner outside of Sections 108-110.

o Terrace Level, southeast corner outside of Sections 518/619.

In addition to the pods, the Mother's Room is another private lactation area, located on the Loge Level next to the stadium administrative offices near Sections 307/407.

· American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. As in past years, the Colts will host fans at Touchdown Town, which is free and open to the public, before home Colts games. Located along South St. north of Lucas Oil Stadium on home game days, Touchdown Town features fun activities for kids and families, including the Colts Play 60 Zone, a 40-yard dash, face and hair painting, autographs and photo opportunities, live music and entertainment and much more.

· Child Wristbands. During game days and other events at Lucas Oil Stadium, guests may request a wristband for themselves and their child, which includes the guest's name, seat location and a preferred phone number to be contacted if the child is lost. Guests may pick up wristbands from Guest Services kiosks located at:

o Street Level, southeast corner near Section 121

o Street Level, southwest corner near Section 135

o Club/Log Level, southwest corner adjacent to Section 330

o Terrace Level, northwest corner by elevator lobby across from Section 519

o Terrace Level, southeast corner by elevator lobby across from Section 545