Colts To Host  'Blue Ladies' For A 'Blue Evening' At Colts HQ

Colts will host the "Blue Ladies" Colts fan club for a Blue Evening, the fan club's signature annual event, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Apr 30, 2019 at 09:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host the "Blue Ladies" Colts fan club for a Blue Evening, the fan club's signature annual event, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 

Attendees will enjoy an assortment of hors d'oeuvres and complimentary beer and wine while mingling and networking with fellow Blue Ladies. The evening also will feature a question and answer session with Colts personnel, tours, raffle prizes and more. 

Special guests for the evening will include Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and team scouts Joey Elliot and Jamie Moore.

The event is exclusive for Blue Ladies members, but interested participants are always welcome to join the club and attend the event. To join the Blue Ladies, visit Colts.com/blueladies.Walk-up registration on the day of the event will be available as well.

Proceeds from the event will benefit A Kid Again, a nonprofit that serves families thrust into the situation of having to care for a child with a life-threatening illness. Together, the Blue Ladies have raised thousands of dollars for various organizations.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
news

Colts Sign OT Jordan Murray To Reserve/Future Contract

Murray, a native of Coppell, Texas, spent 2021 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Quarterbacks, Jonathan Taylor, Ed Dodds & Morocco Brown

Ballard joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Audio Network this week to give his thoughts on where things stand with the organization a week and a half after the season ended. 
news

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

The Colts Ring of Honor member and ESPN analyst joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to offer his thoughts on how things ended in Indianapolis and what's next for the team in 2022. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising