Colts To Host  'Blue Ladies' For A 'Blue Evening' At Colts HQ

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host the "Blue Ladies" Colts fan club for a Blue Evening, the fan club's signature annual event, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Attendees will enjoy an assortment of hors d'oeuvres and complimentary beer and wine while mingling and networking with fellow Blue Ladies. The evening also will feature a question and answer session with Colts personnel, tours, raffle prizes and more.

Special guests for the evening will include Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and team scouts Joey Elliot and Jamie Moore.

The event is exclusive for Blue Ladies members, but interested participants are always welcome to join the club and attend the event. To join the Blue Ladies, visit Colts.com/blueladies.Walk-up registration on the day of the event will be available as well.