Colts Sign WR Keke Coutee To 53-Man Roster, Waive T Luke Tenuta, Elevate RBs Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis - The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived tackle Luke Tenuta. The team also elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad in Week 2 vs. Jacksonville and played. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022. Coutee participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 26 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 84 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, 10 punt returns for 67 yards (6.7 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.). Coutee has also started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Tenuta, 6-9, 315 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Buffalo) on August 31, 2022. He participated in the Bills' 2022 offseason program and training camp. Tenuta was originally selected by Buffalo in the sixth round (209th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 34 career games (26 starts) at Virginia Tech (2018-21).

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad in Week 5 at Denver and played. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2022. Lindsay participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 57 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Miami Dolphins (2021), Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 633 carries for 2,839 yards and 18 touchdowns. Lindsay has tallied 84 receptions for 524 yards and two touchdowns. He has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). Lindsay was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.