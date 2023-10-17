Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree; restore G Jack Anderson to practice squad; sign two players to practice squad; release three players from the practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

Oct 17, 2023
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Juwann Winfree. In addition, the team restored center Jack Anderson to the practice squad and signed wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and running back Zavier Scott to the practice squad. The team released wide receivers Racey McMath and Anthony Miller and guard Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad.

Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 9, 2023. He has played in 18 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards (8.3 avg.). Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.

Anderson, 6-4, 314 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the New York Giants' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Anderson has played in 14 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Giants (2022-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Buffalo Bills (2021). He was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.

Cleveland, 6-2, 205 pounds, participated in the Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 23 career games in his time with the Eagles (2023) and Denver Broncos (2020-22) and has recorded eight receptions for 91 yards (11.4 avg.). Cleveland has also tallied 12 kickoff returns for 252 yards (21.0 avg.).

Scott, 6-1, 219 pounds, spent the majority of the offseason program and training camp with the Colts. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, Scott appeared in 24 games (17 starts) at Maine (2020-22) and totaled 60 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns as well as 75 carries for 494 yards (6.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. He also contributed six kickoff returns for 129 yards (21.5 avg.).

McMath, 6-3, 217 pounds, has spent time on the team's practice squad this season. He was signed to the Colts' practice squad on August 31, 2023. McMath participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He played in 14 games with the Titans over the last two seasons (2021-22) and compiled four receptions for 48 yards, one carry for four yards and seven special teams tackles. McMath also saw action in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by Tennessee in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Miller, 5-11, 199 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' practice squad this season. He was signed to the team's practice squad on October 11, 2023. Miller has played in 50 career games (18 starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), San Francisco 49ers (2023), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-22), Houston Texans (2021) and Chicago Bears (2018-20) and has compiled 140 receptions for 1,589 yards (11.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He has also registered nine carries for 37 yards (4.1 avg.), eight kickoff returns for 183 yards (22.9 avg.), five punt returns for 55 yards (11.0 avg.), one completion for eight yards and three special teams tackles. Miller has appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and has totaled five receptions for 56 yards (11.2 avg.) and one carry for two yards (2.0 avg.). He was originally selected by the Bears in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis.

Shepley, 6-5, 290 pounds, has spent time on the team's practice squad this season. He participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally being claimed by the team off waivers (from Dallas) on January 1, 2023. Shepley has played in 13 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Cowboys (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2020-21) and New York Jets (2018). He spent the 2019 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and started 14 games.

