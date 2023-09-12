Colts sign RB Jake Funk to the 53-man roster; sign G Ike Boettger to the practice squad; place RB Evan Hull on Injured Reserve list 

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

Sep 12, 2023 at 05:12 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed guard Ike Boettger to the practice squad. The team also placed running back Evan Hull on the Injured Reserve list.

Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 17 career games in his time with the Colts (2022-23) and Los Angeles Rams (2021-22) and has registered four carries for 15 yards (3.8 avg.), one reception for 12 yards (12.0 avg.) and three special teams tackles. Funk has also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). He has appeared in three postseason contests and has compiled two carries for five yards (2.5 avg.) and one special teams stop.

Boettger, 6-6, 313 pounds, participated in the Buffalo Bills' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He has appeared in 34 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Bills (2018-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). Boettger has also started three postseason contests. He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018, out of Iowa. In 2022, Boettger spent most of the season on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list and saw action in one game. His last name is pronounced BUTT-gur.

Hull, 5-10, 209 pounds, saw action in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville and registered one carry for one yard and caught one pass for six yards. He was selected by the Colts in the fifth round (176th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Hull played in 37 games (23 starts) at Northwestern (2019-22) and compiled 488 carries for 2,417 yards (5.0 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He also registered 94 receptions for 851 yards (9.1 avg.) and four touchdowns.

