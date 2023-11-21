Roster Moves

Colts sign LB Ronnie Harrison to 53-man roster from the practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

Nov 21, 2023 at 03:14 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Harrison Jr., 6-3, 214 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on August 14, 2023. He has played in 67 career games (45 starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Cleveland Browns (2020-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19). Harrison Jr. has compiled 219 tackles (145 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 23 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and has tallied seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. Harrison Jr. was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

