Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:47 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree

» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon

  • Smith (hip/wrist) and Granson (concussion) were inactive Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints due to injury.
  • Last Sunday, Taylor rushed for a season-high 95 yards on 12 carries.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • Brents missed the Colts Week 8 game due to a quad injury.
  • Buckner notched his fourth sack of the season against the Saints last weekend. He's tied with Ebukam for the most on the team.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

