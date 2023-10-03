Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Oct 03, 2023 at 06:20 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Jake Funk

  • Center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Bernhard Raimann were inactive for the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Wesley French and Blake Freeland started in their place.
  • Tight end Drew Ogletree led all pass catchers with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. That touchdown was the first of his NFL career.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones OR Darrell Baker Jr.

  • Cornerback Dallis Flowers will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. In addition to starting on defense, he also was the team's primary kick returner.
  • Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo led all defensive linemen with seven tackles 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Amari Rodgers

