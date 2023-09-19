Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk
- With Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly still in concussion protocol, their status for Sunday's game has not yet been determined.
- In Week 2, Zack Moss had 107 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown. That was the second-most yards he's had in an NFL game.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones
- The Colts had six different players get sacks in Week 2. That included DeForest Buckner and E.J. Speed, who also had two tackles for loss.
- Zaire Franklin's 13 tackles in Week 2 gives him 30 for the season. That is the most of any Colts player through the first two weeks of the season.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs