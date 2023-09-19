Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Check it out below:

Sep 19, 2023 at 01:19 PM
OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk

  • With Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly still in concussion protocol, their status for Sunday's game has not yet been determined.
  • In Week 2, Zack Moss had 107 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown. That was the second-most yards he's had in an NFL game.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones

  • The Colts had six different players get sacks in Week 2. That included DeForest Buckner and E.J. Speed, who also had two tackles for loss.
  • Zaire Franklin's 13 tackles in Week 2 gives him 30 for the season. That is the most of any Colts player through the first two weeks of the season.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

