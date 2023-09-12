Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Ryan Hayes
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk
- In Anthony Richardson's NFL debut, he completed 24 of his 37 passing attempts for 223 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones
- Week 1's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was Shaquille Leonard's first regular season game since November 2022. He finished the game with eight combined tackles, including a tackle for loss.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs