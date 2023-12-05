Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree
» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
- In Week 13, Michael Pittman Jr. caught 11 passes for 105 receiving yards. That made him just the second Colts player to have back-to-back games with 10 catches and over 100 receiving yards. The first was Marvin Harrison.
- Alec Pierce posted his first career 100-yard receiving game against the Tennessee Titans.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard OR Ronnie Harrison Jr.
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone
» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
- Brents missed last Sunday's game with a quadriceps injury.
- The Colts' pass rush combined for six sacks. This was their fourth straight game with at least four sacks.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
- In Week 13, the Colts had a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.