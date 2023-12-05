Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts released their Week 14 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check it out below:

Dec 05, 2023 at 04:53 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree

» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon

  • In Week 13, Michael Pittman Jr. caught 11 passes for 105 receiving yards. That made him just the second Colts player to have back-to-back games with 10 catches and over 100 receiving yards. The first was Marvin Harrison.
  • Alec Pierce posted his first career 100-yard receiving game against the Tennessee Titans.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard OR Ronnie Harrison Jr.

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • Brents missed last Sunday's game with a quadriceps injury.
  • The Colts' pass rush combined for six sacks. This was their fourth straight game with at least four sacks.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

  • In Week 13, the Colts had a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.

