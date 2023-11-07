Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:41 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Unofficial_Depth_Chart 1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree

» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon

  • Smith (hip/wrist) was inactive in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers due to injury.
  • Taylor scored his first receiving touchdown of the season last Sunday. It was his fourth touchdown grab.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • Brents missed the Colts' Week 9 game due to a quad injury.
  • Against the Panthers last weekend, Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

