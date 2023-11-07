Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree
» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
- Smith (hip/wrist) was inactive in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers due to injury.
- Taylor scored his first receiving touchdown of the season last Sunday. It was his fourth touchdown grab.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
- Brents missed the Colts' Week 9 game due to a quad injury.
- Against the Panthers last weekend, Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs