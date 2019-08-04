Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2019 Preseason

———————

DEFENSE:

— DE: Justin Houston, Kemoko Turay, Gerri Green, Obum Gwacham

— NT: Tyquan Lewis, Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart

— UT: Denico Autry, Jihad Ward, Caraun Reid, Sterling Shippy

— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu, Carroll Phillips, Dadi Nicolas

— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed

— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke, Ahmad Thomas

— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, Skai Moore

— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor, Jalen Collins

— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Derrick Kindred, Isaiah Johnson

— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis, Matthias Farley, Rolan Milligan

— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Nate Hairston, Marvell Tell III, Chris Milton

» The key thing to keep in mind at linebacker for the Colts is that most of the players listed are expected to be able to know and play all three spots (the WILL, MIKE and SAM). So while rookie E.J. Speed is unofficially listed as the backup at WILL linebacker, we've seen him used plenty during practice at SAM, too.

» The battle for spots at the cornerback position for the Colts is just like the one at wide receiver — not even close to being over. While Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore II are locked in as starters on the outside (and then Moore II moves inside when the team goes to its nickel package), there has been a wide range of combinations used by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus beyond that point. We'll see how the preseason games shake out and if that has any effect on the depth chart moving forward.