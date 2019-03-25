Colts Offseason Needs: Post-Free Agency Frenzy

We can't start without mentioning Thursday's news of the Colts signing former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro edge rusher, Justin Houston. Regardless of a signing that big, the defensive line will always be an area to be addressed for every team. The Colts could still use reinforcements, especially since they rely so heavily on rotating through waves of players and specialized groupings.

The Colts didn't have many issues facing them free-agent wise beginning the new year — only Geneo Grissom, Margus Hunt and Al Woods were free agents, and they already brought Hunt back — so they are in the position to focus on upgrading and adding depth rather than playing from behind. The Colts were outstanding at wrecking the backfield in 2018, leading the league with four players with at least 12 tackles for loss, but they ranked tied for 19th in sacks (38.0).