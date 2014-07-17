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Colts Offer Promo For 5K Run On August 23rd

Intro: The Colts will host a 5K run for fans on the morning of August 23rd, the same day of the team’s national primetime preseason matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Saints. On Saturday, July 19th, the Colts will offer a $35 promo to sign up for this year’s race, which has a finish line at the Lucas Oil Stadium 50-yard line.

Jul 17, 2014 at 02:36 PM
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Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

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INDIANAPOLIS – An opportunity to stand in the same place the Colts players will cross multiple times that same day?

That's in store for fans on Saturday, August 23.

On the morning of the Colts hosting a primetime matchup with the Saints, a 5K run will take place with the finish coming at the 50-yard line at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This Saturday, July 19, fans can register for the 5K for just $35, using promo code: COLTSRUN35.

The 5K run on 8/23 will be the second straight year the Colts have kicked off the season with a chance to touch the Lucas Oil turf on game day.

"We started the 5K run as a way to help build up continued excitement and give our fans a unique opportunity," Colts Senior Director of Marketing Stephanie Pemberton says.

"It was a chance to open up Lucas Oil Stadium and give our fans that unique experience and also to celebrate that football is back and the season is here."

The route for the 5K takes fans by BankersLife Fieldhouse, around Monument Circle and down Georgia Street.

Nearly 2,000 people participated last year and there is also a kids route around Lucas Oil Stadium which also finishes on the 50-yard line.

"We had wonderful weather and some really excited and enthusiastic fans last year," Pemberton says.

"We had fans that dressed up for the occasion, wore their Colts blue and white. It was just a great atmosphere, a lot of excitement around it. We encourage fans to do that again and bring out the whole family."

The $35 promo that takes place on Saturday serves as a reminder that the Colts and Saints will kickoff on national television in just 35 days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the highlight of the 5K comes at the location of the finish line, the chance to participate and partner with IU Health goes a long way in creating a healthier lifestyle.

"It's a great opportunity to be active, get fit, for fans to get their run in before they come down to the stadium for game day that night," Pemberton says.

"We are excited to have IU Health on board against as the presenting sponsor of the event. Obviously one of the underlying parts of this is promoting health and continued among our fan base knowing that this is another opportunity for them to get out and be active.

*WHAT:           *Colts 5K Run, strengthened by Indiana University Health and supported in part by WISH-TV

WHEN:           *Saturday, August 23, 2014
* Registration opens at 6 a.m. * Race begins at 8 a.m.*

*WHERE:         *Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol, Indianapolis

*PARKING:      *Free parking is available in the South Lot of the stadium

*WHY:             *To celebrate the return of football and raise funds to help cancer patients at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center.

*WEBSITE:      *Registration is available at www.colts.com/run

Community: Colts 5K 2013

Start your 5K outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, and then experience the thrill of NFL football when you finish at the 50-Yard-Line!

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