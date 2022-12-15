Colts Name Seymour's Cory Robinson as 'Colts High School Man of the Year'

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced that Cory Robinson of Seymour (Ind.) has been named the second-ever Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

The award recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field. Junior and senior football lettermen were nominated by school or team administrators across Indiana, and a Colts selection panel evaluated all nominees based on their community service, academic accomplishments and football performance.

"Football instills important life skills beyond the sport itself, so we're proud to recognize Cory Robinson and all our nominees who exemplify these values as student-athletes and school and community leaders," said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner.

As a three-year starter on Seymour's offensive line, who also played on defense and special teams, Robinson has played more than 90 percent of all game snaps over the last two seasons.

What's more, Robinson has been a leader off the field. He serves on the Seymour Mayor's Council, as well as an ambassador for the high school and its underclassmen. He is also a member of the Seymour City Intern group and is involved in Mainstreet America, D.A.R.E. and the Angel Tree gift-giving committee.

"In my 10 years of coaching, I have never been around a young man who has improved as much as Cory has, while also being the most outstanding leader I have ever had on the field," said Seymour Head Coach Tyson Moore."He came in as a kid who needed a lot of fundamental development, and for four years, has gotten better and better with each season."

Robinson will receive tickets to the Colts-Houston Texans game in January 2023, a commemorative plaque and a $2,500 donation from the Colts Foundation to the non-profit of his choice.