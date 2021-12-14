Colts Name Centerville's Memphis Lee As 'High School Man Of The Year'

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced that Memphis Lee of Centerville Senior High School has been named the inaugural Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics (formerly Methodist Sports Medicine). The award recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.

Lee is a three-year starter on the Centerville offensive and defensive lines and was voted a team captain this year. He was an all-conference selection as a junior and was selected to the Indiana Football Digest 2A preseason All-State team as an offensive lineman. He plans to play at the collegiate level, where he is garnering interest from multiple schools and divisions.

Even though he grew up facing family and financial challenges, Lee never let his own circumstances deter his drive to serve others. He is active with the "Community in Schools" program, where he helps distribute food on the weekends for students that are less fortunate. He also has helped head up community efforts for the team, which have included yard work for the elderly, building wheelchair ramps and cleaning up the town park.

Lee will receive tickets to the Colts-New England Patriots game on Dec. 18, a commemorative plaque and a $2,500 donation from the Colts Foundation to the non-profit of his choice.

"The sport of football inspires character, leadership and teamwork, and we're proud to recognize Memphis Lee and all our nominees, who exemplify these values on and off the field," said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner.

The other finalists for the award were:

Wyatt Bilby , Delta High School

, Delta High School Justin Fisher , Mishawaka High School

, Mishawaka High School Will Strahm , Westfield High School

, Westfield High School Reis Walker, Speedway High School