Colts Launch New Fan-Friendly Online Pro Shop 

Apr 24, 2019 at 03:23 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
fan-flag

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today launched a new and improved online Colts Pro Shop – Shop.Colts.com – which promises an improved fan shopping experience and thousands of new items.  

The new online Colts Pro Shop will offer more than 3,200 Colts items, with new selections and styles being added every day. What's more, the new site is more mobile-friendly and offers a seamless shopping experience from any desktop, tablet or mobile device. 

"We are thrilled to launch a refreshed look and improved shopping experience for our fans – just in time for the 2019 NFL Draft," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales and marketing officer. "This new platform offers easier navigation and a much more extensive array of items for our fans to choose from throughout the year."

For in-person shopping, fans still may visit the two Colts Pro Shops locations in Indianapolis at:

  • Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.
  • Circle Centre Mall, 49 W. Maryland St., SPE21

Note: Gift cards purchased prior to April 23, 2019 will not work online until April 30, 2019.

