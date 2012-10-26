COLTS KIDS CLUB HALLOWEEN PARTY

[
](http://careyindiana.com/)
This event is not open to the public
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Kids Club Halloween party at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012 from 4:30 - 8 p.m. Colts Kids Club members are encouraged to put their best costume on and come down for a night of fun and trick-or-treating at Lucas Oil Stadium. This event is exclusive to Colts Kids Club members only. Members should have received four (4) tickets to the event in the mail. All Kids Club members must bring at least one parent or guardian.
Some of the night's activities include:
- Autographs from Colts Players and Cheerleaders
- Tour the Colts Locker Room
- Colts Inflatables
- Candy
- Halloween-themed games and music
- Colts Sponsor Booths
- Face Painting
Although you must be a Colts Kids Club member to attend, you may sign up for the Kids Club up until 48 hours prior to the event and still attend the Halloween Party! For more information please visit www.colts.com/kids.