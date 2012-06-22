COLTS HSPD 7-ON-7 SOUTH RECAP, NORTH PREVIEW





7on7 Recap, Preview North

Indiana High School Football doesn't officially kick-off until August 18th, but that doesn't mean high school teams are taking a summer vacation. On June 16th, 31 teams traveled to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to participate in the 7-on-7 South Regional Tournament featuring teams from each football class.

Even though every team played with high energy and deserved to win the tournament, only one team was going to be the champion.

After battling the hot, humid weather conditions throughout the morning and afternoon, the Heritage Christian Eagles soared through great competition to capture their first ever Colts 7-on-7 Tournament of Champions crown.

"We have fallen short every year of being able to win the championship," Head Coach of the Eagles Ron Qualls said. "It was a great day for us."

Due to Mission Trips and other school requirements, the Eagles don't get a plentiful amount of time with each other during the summer, which is why any opportunity the Eagles to work with one another is important.

"Just the opportunity to come out and run different sets and for our guys to be able to connect was huge," Qualls said.

One of the reasons why Coach Qualls enjoyed the tournament Saturday afternoon was the level of competition.

"The caliber of teams we had to go through in Cathedral, West Lafayette, Cardinal Ritter twice and many more was great for us. Our guys were warriors today."

There are many reasons why Heritage Christian surfaced as the champion, with one of the major ones being star-studded wider receiver talent Anthony Warrum. Warrum had a terrific day from start to finish, but he was happy just to play with his teammates.

"We have a lot of new guys this year," he said, "to come out here to play together as a unit was huge."

Now the Eagles have to wait for the winner of the Colts HSPD 7-on-7 North Regional Championship, but Coach Qualls is ecstatic that his team gets another opportunity.

"To think little Heritage Christian has a chance to represent the state of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts is unbelievable."

As mentioned earlier, The Eagles will await the winner of the 7-on-7 North Regional Tournament which will take place this Saturday at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Below are the teams who will be battling for a chance to take on Heritage Christian for the State Championship, one of them being 2A Bishop Luers, which is looking to win their fourth straight IHSAA Class 2A State Championship.

One of the reasons why the Knights are eyeing for another state championship is due to Jaylon Smith, top 5 prospect nationally and the number one overall football player in the state of Indiana. Smith recently committed to Notre Dame.

It will be an exciting day Saturday at Homestead High School! Be sure to come back to Colts.com/MyIndianaFootball for complete coverage on the North Regional Tournament, but also to preview the championship game next week with Heritage Christian.

Size

2012 Invitees (North)

5A

South Side HS

5A

Valparaiso

5A

Fort Wayne Snider

5A

Fort Wayne North Side

5A

Northrop High School

5A

Homestead HS (HOST SCHOOL)

5A

Anderson

5A

Huntington North

5A

Lafayette Jefferson

4A

Columbia City

4A

Jay County

4A

New Haven

4A

DeKalb

4A

New Castle

3A

Eastbrook

3A

Maconaquah

3A

Yorktown

3A

Belmont HS

3A

Hamilton Hts

3A

Mishawaka Marian

2A

Bluffton

2A

Tipton

2A

Winchester

2A

FW Bishop Luers

2A

Woodlan HS

2A

Alexandria-Monroe

1A

Northeastern

1A

Union City

1A

Carroll HS (Flora)

1A

Monroe Central

1A