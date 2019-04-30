Colts Hall Of Famer Gino Marchetti Passes Away At 93

Gino Marchetti, a captain of the two-time world champion Baltimore Colts teams in 1958 and 1959 and one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history, died Monday at the age of 93.

Apr 30, 2019 at 01:16 PM
#81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Gino Marchetti. 1926-2019

Pro Football Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti, a captain of the two-time world champion Baltimore Colts teams in 1958 and 1959 and one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history, died Monday at the age of 93.

"Rest in peace, Gino Marchetti," Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote today on Twitter. "The son of immigrants — and a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against the Nazis — Marchetti was one of the greatest to play the game, Gino was a player who helped turn the nation's attention toward the 'new sport' on television."

Marchetti — who played for the Colts from 1953 to 1964 and then again in 1966 — was considered by many as the greatest end in league history, and he was voted to the NFL's 50th Anniversary Team in 1969 and 75th Anniversary Team in 1994.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972, and his jersey number, 89, is one of eight retired by the Colts.

An All-NFL selection nine consecutive years and 11-time Pro Bowler, Marchetti "dominated the football field during his career in the 1950s and '60s as a leader of the great Baltimore Colts teams of that era," according to this post written today by the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

"His ferocious style of play defined the character of a man who possessed a strong desire to succeed, passion, and determination that made him a great teammate," Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker commented. "Those same traits made him a highly successful business leader after his playing days. The legacy of Gino Marchetti's well-lived life will forever be preserved in Canton, Ohio to serve as inspiration to future generations of fans."

Ernest Marchetti had the somewhat normal parental fear that his son, Gino, might get hurt playing football. The protective parent advised him to "stay out of the other boys' way so that they won't hurt you."

Although every quarterback who played in the National Football League in the 1950s and early '60s wishes Gino had listened to his father, the 6-4, 244-pound end had not listened to his father.

Gino wound up, instead, as one of the game's greatest and most feared defensive ends to play pro football. Marchetti, who played 13 brilliant seasons with the Colts after one season with the Dallas Texans, was a brilliant all-around defender. He was adept at stopping the running play, but best known for his vicious pass rushing techniques.

He was known for clean, but very hard play and he was a particular terror on third-down, obvious passing situations. When opponents double-teamed him, or sometimes even triple-teamed him, that tactic only served to make the rest of the Colts rush line more effective.

Ironically, Gino suffered the most serious injury of his career — a broken leg — in the Colts' famous overtime victory in the 1958 NFL Championship Game that was labeled "The Greatest Game Ever Played," at a time when his parents were watching him on television for the first time. Marchetti made a key stop that ended a New York Giants' drive and gave the Colts a chance to tie the game in regulation time. Many thought this serious injury would prematurely end Gino's shining career.

As it turned out, all it really did was prevent him from playing in a then-record eleventh consecutive Pro Bowl. Gino had already been selected for the postseason classic but he had to miss the game, the only gap in a string of Pro Bowl appearances from 1955 through 1965. Marchetti enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school in the fall of 1944 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge as a machine gunner Company I, 273rd Regiment of the 69th Infantry Division.

The former defensive end had much success in business off the football field. He, along with his teammates, opened a hamburger restaurant in 1957 which later became known as Gino's Drive In. The company continued to open restaurants in the United States. By 1978, there were 359 stores. Eventually he sold his company to Marriott Corporation.

Gino's was distinguished for its philanthropic efforts, aimed at helping young people. Executives of the company supported many educational, cultural, recreational and athletic projects.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
news

Colts Sign OT Jordan Murray To Reserve/Future Contract

Murray, a native of Coppell, Texas, spent 2021 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Quarterbacks, Jonathan Taylor, Ed Dodds & Morocco Brown

Ballard joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Audio Network this week to give his thoughts on where things stand with the organization a week and a half after the season ended. 
news

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

The Colts Ring of Honor member and ESPN analyst joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to offer his thoughts on how things ended in Indianapolis and what's next for the team in 2022. 
news

Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard and Matthew Adams earned first-team nods from PFF, while Kwity Paye earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team. 
news

Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Check out a few dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months. 
news

Colts' Darius Leonard, Luke Rhodes, Jonathan Taylor Named 2021 First-Team AP All-Pros

Taylor was a unanimous choice at running back, while Leonard earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time in his four-year career. 
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard's End-Of-Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent an hour on Thursday answering questions about what went wrong at the end of the 2021 season and what things may look like in the immediate future in Indianapolis. Check out some of the biggest takeaways below. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and had 20 total touchdowns. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 9 Recap: The End Of The Climb

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes viewers behind the scenes of how a promising season came to a screeching halt on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

A Message From Jim Irsay To Colts Fans

"When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb."
news

Colts Sign CB Alexander Myres To Reserve/Future Contract

Myers originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising