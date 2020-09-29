Colts, Eversteam Announce Partnership, Unveil New Upper Suite Level

Indianapolis — Everstream, the business-only fiber network, now is a proud partner of the Indianapolis Colts and today announced the new Everstream Upper Suite Level at Lucas Oil Stadium to mark the beginning of the organizations' partnership.

"Everstream is happy to support the Indianapolis Colts and looks forward to growing with the organization, its fans and the city," said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey. "With Everstream's 'Work Hard. Play Hard.' culture, we welcome this opportunity to live and play where we work and encourage our team members to take advantage of all their hometowns have to offer."

Everstream targeted Indianapolis as part of its network expansion efforts across the Midwest. The company began construction on its local fiber network in March and expects to complete 350 route miles of fiber by the end of 2020. Everstream also has opened a local office in downtown Indianapolis, staffed with a sales team, dedicated field engineers and operations team members.

In total, Everstream plans to invest $38 million throughout the Indianapolis metro area and expects to build a total of more than 800 route miles of fiber in the region. The full network build is projected to be completed in mid-2021.

"The Indianapolis Colts are proud clients of Everstream, so we are thrilled we are adding this dynamic and growing tech company as a key corporate partner of the Colts," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "We are excited that Everstream is committing so many new resources to our home city and state, and we look forward to watching and helping them grow in the Indianapolis market."