Colts Arrive In Houston For First Primetime Game Of 2016

Intro: Back in the AFC South in Week Six, the Colts (2-3) have landed in Houston for their game on Sunday Night Football against the division-leading Texans (3-2).

Oct 15, 2016 at 10:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

VinnyPlane.jpg

HOUSTON –When road games against the Houston Texans appear on the Colts schedule, fans should expect a closely contested primetime matchup.

For the fourth straight year, the Colts and Texans meet at night, with the last three games all going in the favor of the visitors, all decided by one possession.

Here are some notes to keep an eye on before the Colts and Texans meet up in Week Six:

TEXANS GAME NOTES

  • For those watching the game Sunday night, tune into NBC where the broadcasting crew of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will have the call for the 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff. Tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey, Jim Sorgi and Matt Taylor.
  • The Colts have won their last three road games against the Texans.
  • On Sunday, the Colts will be without OG/C-Jon Harrison, DT-Zach Kerr and WR-Donte Moncrief. Other key injuries to watch will be KR/WR-Quan Bray, CB-Darius Butler and CB-Patrick Robinson. All are listed as questionable, but only Robinson practiced at all this week (and he was limited on Friday).
  • The winner on Sunday night will take the early lead in the AFC South.
  • Next week the Colts will stay in the AFC South with a road tip to take on the Titans (2-3).
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
news

Why Colts' showdown with Texans could be preview of AFC South's hyper-competitive future

All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise. 
news

The Colts saw Shane Steichen as the 'best fit for us' in February. The reasons he was hired have turned into reasons the Colts are one win away from the AFC Playoffs.

Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. 
news

Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising