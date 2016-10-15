Colts Arrive In Houston For First Primetime Game Of 2016

HOUSTON –When road games against the Houston Texans appear on the Colts schedule, fans should expect a closely contested primetime matchup.
For the fourth straight year, the Colts and Texans meet at night, with the last three games all going in the favor of the visitors, all decided by one possession.
Here are some notes to keep an eye on before the Colts and Texans meet up in Week Six:
TEXANS GAME NOTES
- For those watching the game Sunday night, tune into NBC where the broadcasting crew of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will have the call for the 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff. Tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey, Jim Sorgi and Matt Taylor.
- The Colts have won their last three road games against the Texans.
- On Sunday, the Colts will be without OG/C-Jon Harrison, DT-Zach Kerr and WR-Donte Moncrief. Other key injuries to watch will be KR/WR-Quan Bray, CB-Darius Butler and CB-Patrick Robinson. All are listed as questionable, but only Robinson practiced at all this week (and he was limited on Friday).
- The winner on Sunday night will take the early lead in the AFC South.
- Next week the Colts will stay in the AFC South with a road tip to take on the Titans (2-3).
- Looking for things to watch on Sunday night? Here are seven things to keep an eye on when the Colts take on the Texans.