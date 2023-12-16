Colts announce seven inactive players for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts on Thursday ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee). On Friday, linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) was downgraded to out.

Dec 16, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Colts Inactives vs. PIT

The Colts on Saturday announced seven inactive players for their Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium:

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb)
  • RT Braden Smith (knee)
  • LB Segun Olubi (hip)
  • WR Isaiah McKenzie
  • CB Tony Brown
  • DE Isaiah Land
  • DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Smith and Taylor were ruled out on Thursday. Olubi was downgraded to out on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Colts elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the active roster from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Week 15 viewing guide: Who Colts fans should root for in AFC playoff race on Saturday, Sunday

With the Colts playing in a standalone timeslot on Saturday afternoon, there will be plenty of opportunities for scoreboard watching this weekend. Here's what you need to know – and who you should root for – with an eye on the Colts' playoff odds. 
news

Colts-Steelers preview: Playoff positioning on the line with backups Gardner Minshew II, Mitch Trubisky in focus again

Saturday's Colts-Steelers tilt at Lucas Oil Stadium will have the biggest impact on the AFC playoff race of any game this weekend. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Steelers with Dale Lolley

The Colts play the Steelers this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2022, which the Steelers won 24-17.
news

Colts Mailbag: JuJu Brents' return, Zack Moss' rebound, is Week 15 vs. Steelers a must-win for playoff chances

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 15 with questions on how important JuJu Brents' return will be, what we can expect from Zack Moss and if the Colts' playoff odds hinge on beating the Steelers on Saturday. 
news

Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith and Taylor both missed last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

How Tyquan Lewis' perseverance has made him an inspiration for Colts' defensive line

Through the Colts' first 13 games, Lewis has already set new season-highs in pass deflections and quarterback hits.
news

Practice Notebook: Colts emphasizing explosiveness as they look to get run game back on track

The Colts had 32 explosive runs through the first 12 weeks of the season, per PFF. In the last two games they've only had one.
news

NFL to expand to hosting 8 international games per season beginning in 2025

The Colts have played two regular season games outside North America, both of which were considered road games: 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and in November against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. 
news

Practice Notebook: Early injury updates on JuJu Brents, T.J. Watt and more ahead of critical Colts-Steelers Week 15 matchup

The winner of Saturday's Colts-Steelers game will have a key advantage in a crowded AFC playoff race. 
news

Colts DE Tyquan Lewis named recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual, and is voted on by players. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising