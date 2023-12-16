Colts announce seven inactive players for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts on Saturday announced seven inactive players for their Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb)
- RT Braden Smith (knee)
- LB Segun Olubi (hip)
- WR Isaiah McKenzie
- CB Tony Brown
- DE Isaiah Land
- DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
Smith and Taylor were ruled out on Thursday. Olubi was downgraded to out on Friday.
Also on Friday, the Colts elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the active roster from the practice squad.